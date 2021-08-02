Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

