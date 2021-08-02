Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 7.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

