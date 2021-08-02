Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IVE opened at $148.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

