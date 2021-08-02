Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 5.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000.

DVY stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

