Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,152,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 9,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.7 days.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

