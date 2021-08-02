Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

XPDIU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,695,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,398,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,030,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.