Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Northland Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities now has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.62, with a volume of 1120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.
POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.
Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
