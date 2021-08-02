Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Northland Securities upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities now has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.62, with a volume of 1120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

