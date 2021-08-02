PowerPool (CVP) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $4.84 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,955,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

