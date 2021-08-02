PPD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 398 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPD by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. 1,540,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.23. PPD has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

