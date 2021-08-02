Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

