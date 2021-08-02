Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

