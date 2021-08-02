Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,730 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

