Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.21. 43,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,978. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

