Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 2,793 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.59.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

