Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 30,965 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,965 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,354. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

