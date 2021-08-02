Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,727 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.02 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

