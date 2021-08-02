Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.32 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

