Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $71.61 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

