Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

