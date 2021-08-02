Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.