Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 10,587 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

