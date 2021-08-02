Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,987 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,866 shares of company stock valued at $563,171. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

