Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 9,042 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.