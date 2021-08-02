Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

