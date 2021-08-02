Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of FARO Technologies worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after buying an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

