Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.