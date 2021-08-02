Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

