Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

