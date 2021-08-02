Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,753 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

