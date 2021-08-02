Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $664.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

