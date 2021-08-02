Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.03 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

