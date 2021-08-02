Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.34 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

