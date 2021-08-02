Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.