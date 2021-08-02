Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

