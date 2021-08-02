Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.