Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Synaptics stock opened at $151.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

