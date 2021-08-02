Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $2,587,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

