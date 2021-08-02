Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,291 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

