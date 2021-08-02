Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,234 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.