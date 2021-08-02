Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 9,904 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

