Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 33,235 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talend stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 490.47% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

