Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

