Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,004 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 175.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 55,111 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $56,358,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,044 shares of company stock worth $246,176. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.