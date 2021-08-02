Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,969 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Copa worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

