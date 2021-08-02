Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 224,030 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of JFrog worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JFrog by 68.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

FROG opened at $43.82 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -292.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

