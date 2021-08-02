Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,649 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Park National worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Park National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $113.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

