Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,899 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

