Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,287 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $15,080,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

