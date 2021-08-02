Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,735 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Big Lots worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

