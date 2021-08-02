Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

